A Taste of What's Next - HBO Max's 'Coming Soon In 2023' Preview

"You have so much to look forward to." HBO Max has dropped this 2023 preview on YouTube just in time for the holidays. It's a preview of their latest series offerings coming up next year - no movies, this is all for television. HBO Max released today a new brand spot featuring highly anticipated HBO and Max Originals coming to the platform in 2023. We've covered a few of these new series already, including The Last of Us, White House Plumbers, The Idol, and the Lakers series Winning Time. It also features first looks at the next seasons of True Detective: Night Country, directed by Issa López, Full Circle, Love and Death, Our Flags Mean Death, Hacks, and quite a few others. The promo is titled "Coming Soon In 2023" though it doesn't include any original films or HBO Max movies sent over from Warner Bros. Either way, it still does look like they've got plenty of good series to watch next year. Let's hope The Last of Us lives up to its potential. I'm curious to find out what Levinson's The Idol is all about, and White House Plumbers seems like political fun.

So much to look forward to. New originals, returning series, and more coming soon to HBO Max in 2023. "This brand spot showcases new HBO Originals including drama series The Last of Us, debuting January 15, limited series White House Plumbers, debuting in March, and The Idol, True Detective: Night Country and Rain Dogs. Featured Max Originals include the adult animated series Velma, coming January 12, the limited series Love & Death and Full Circle and the return of Warrior. The spot also features returning favorites including HBO Original drama series Succession, Perry Mason, The Gilded Age and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, as well as HBO Original comedies Barry, Somebody Somewhere, The Righteous Gemstones, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Returning Max Originals highlighted in the spot include Emmy-winning comedies Hacks, And Just Like That, Our Flag Means Death, Julia, The Other Two, and more." For more info + 2023 updates on all of these visit HBOMax.com. Keep an eye out for streaming trailers here.