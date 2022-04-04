A Teen in Warsaw Vanishes in Netflix Series 'Hold Tight' Official Trailer

"He's involved in something, I can feel it…" Netflix has debuted a full-length official trailer for their Polish mystery thriller series Hold Tight, streaming starting later in April. Magdalena Boczarska and Leszek Lichota will play the main roles in this Polish adaptation of a Harlan Coben book. They star as a couple in a happy marriage. Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, Hold Tight tells a story about residents of a peaceful neighborhood in Warsaw's suburbs, whose idyllic life comes to an abrupt end when teenager Adam vanishes into thin air and parents find answers to questions they never wanted to ask. Agnieszka Grochowska and Grzegorz Damięcki, known from a different Polish adaptation of a Harlan Coben book, The Woods, will also appear in this. The series features Polish actors Krzysztof Oleksyn, Agata Labno, Mirosław Zbrojewicz, Jacek Poniedziałek, Justyna Wasilewska, Wiktoria Gorodeckaja and Bartłomiej Topa. This is an intense trailer, with a high energy song used in the second half to making it look much more thrilling. I cannot stand the terrible dubbing in the English-language trailer, so we've included the original Polish one below as well.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ posters) for Netflix's series Hold Tight, direct from YouTube:

A wealthy housing estate in Warsaw, where the local community leads a quiet life with close relationships. Everything changes when 18-year-old Adam disappears without a trace. The danger escalates quickly, and the worried parents do everything they can to protect their children who, on the verge of adulthood, have decided to take matters into their own hands. Hold Tight, originally known as Zachowaj Spokój in Polish, features episodes directed by the Polish filmmakers Michal Gazda (director on the TV series "Belle Epoque", "Druga szansa", "Odwróceni. Ojcowie i córki") & Bartosz Konopka (director of the films Fear of Falling, Krew Boga; and docs The Art of Disappearing, New Warsaw). With writing by Agata Malesinska and Wojciech Miloszewski, adapted from the novel by Harlan Coben. Netflix will debut the Hold Tight series streaming on Netflix starting April 22nd, 2022 this spring. So who's still intrigued? Want to watch this?