A Tequila Factory Owner in Mexico Struggles in 'Dos Estaciones' Trailer

"My father started it. But I've expanded it." The Cinema Guild has unveiled the US trailer for the Mexican indie drama titled Dos Estaciones, which translates to Two Seasons - it's also the name of the tequila in this film. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and it also played at New Directors/New Films. 50-year-old María García is the owner of Dos Estaciones, a once-majestic tequila factory struggling to stay afloat and the final hold-over from generations of Mexican-owned tequila plants in the highlands of Jalisco; the rest have all folded to foreign corporations. When a persistent plague and an unexpected flood cause irreversible damage and put the factory's financial situation in grave danger, María is forced to do everything she can to save her community's pride. Starring Teresa Sánchez as María, with Rafaela Fuentes, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Tatín Vera. This looks stunning - I want to watch just to see all the intimate shots of how they make the tequila with the blue agave plants. What an ethereal trailer.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Juan Pablo González's Dos Estaciones, from YouTube:

Iron-willed businesswoman María García is the owner of Dos Estaciones, a once-majestic tequila factory now struggling to stay afloat. The factory is the final hold-over from generations of Mexican-owned tequila plants in the highlands of Jalisco, the rest having folded to foreign corporations. Once one of the wealthiest people in town, María knows her current financial situation is untenable. When a persistent plague and an unexpected flood cause irreversible damage, she is forced to do everything she can to save her community's primary economy and source of pride. Dos Estaciones, which translates to Two Seasons in Spanish, is directed by Mexican filmmaker Juan Pablo González, making his first narrative feature after directing the doc film Caballerango previously. The screenplay is written by Ilana Coleman, Ana Isabel Fernández, and Juan Pablo González. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The Cinema Guild will debut Dos Estaciones in select US theaters (NY to start) on September 9th, 2022.