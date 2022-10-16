A Turkish Family Reunites 30 Years Later in 'Cici' Film Official Trailer

"I'm not leaving until we wrap." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a Turkish drama titled Cici, from filmmaker Berkun Oya (also of Happy New Year London previously). Set to premiere on Netflix for streaming at the end of this month. The synopsis states that years ago a family migrated to the city after a loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface. "A tragic death that brings the family together, reveals the repressed feelings and painful memories that they have kept from each other for around 30 years." The film's cast features Fatih Artman, Sevval Balkan, Ayça Bingöl, Incinur Dasdemir, Yilmaz Erdogan, Funda Eryigit, Olgun Simsek, Nur Sürer, and Okan Yalabik. This really seems like something quite special, an epic tale of a family and many years of emotions. Reminds me of the kind of films Nuri Bilge Ceylan makes. Looks like it might be worth watching.

Here's the first official trailer for Berkun Oya's film Cici, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss in the past. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, many buried emotions and painful secrets resurface once again. Cici is both written and directed by Turkish filmmaker Berkun Oya, director of the film Happy New Year London previously, as well as a writer & director on the TV series "Ethos" plus a writer on many other Turkish TV series. No producers are listed. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Berkun Oya's film Cici streaming on Netflix starting October 27th, 2022 this fall. Anyone interested in watching this?