A Warning from the Mountains - 'The Last Glaciers' IMAX Doc Trailer

"This is the moment to save our world." IMAX has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film called The Last Glaciers, an IMAX experience hitting theaters exclusively in March. "Embark on a global IMAX adventure where explorers use extreme sports to investigate climate change." The Last Glaciers doc project began as a personal extreme sports challenge between Craig and Malcom. The filmmaking team climbed a 5800m mountain in Peru twice in two days to attempt to be the first to tandem paraglide off the summit and survive the endeavor. As their awareness of the climate crisis grew, so too did the compulsion to dive deeply into the science and to tell what we think is a story of critical importance for humanity and particularly the next generation. It was shot using 4K ultra-HD cameras in some of the world's most challenging filming locations in 12 different countries. The film also features breathtaking cinematography and original music composed by Grammy-nominated producers Above & Beyond. I'm glad they keep making films like this, I just don't know if they're going to "save the world" anymore. I want to believe! But I'm not so sure anymore.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Craig Leeson's doc The Last Glaciers, from IMAX's YouTube:

The Last Glaciers is Craig Leeson's journey to discover the loss of glacial ice and the impact of climate change while highlighting his extreme personal risk with para-alpinism and the similarities to the extreme danger our planet currently faces. The doc strives to convey an optimism about combating climate change while continuing the conversation and motivating individuals to make a difference. The movie delivers an immersive experience that is one of the most comprehensive films ever produced about the relationship between climate change, mountain environments, and glaciers, while capturing the fragility of the natural world, the impact humans have on our life support systems and the friendship, personal challenges and tragedies experienced by the explorers during their journey. The Last Glaciers is directed by Australian journalist / filmmaker Craig Leeson, director of the doc A Plastic Ocean previously. It's produced by UN Mountain Ambassador Malcolm Wood, and Craig Leeson. IMAX will debut Leeson's The Last Glaciers doc in IMAX theaters exclusively starting March 22nd, 2022 (World Water Day). Visit the film's official site.