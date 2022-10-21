A Women's Club Goes Rogue in Real Time Thriller 'Soft & Quiet' Trailer

"We can't come on too strong, okay? Soft on the outside…" Momentum Pics has revealed a trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Soft & Quiet, which first premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Apparently it's such a strong debut that Blumhouse picked it up at the festival to help distribute it, with a release set for this November. The film, which plays out in real time, follows a single afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher as she organizes a mixer of like-minded women. When the group heads home to "keep the wine flowing", the teacher encounters a woman from her past at the local store, leading to a volatile chain of events. Uh oh. The ensemble cast features Stefanie Estes, Olivia Luccardi, Eleanore Pienta, Dana Millican, & Melissa Paulo, with Jon Beavers, Cissy Ly, Nina E. Jordan, & Rebekah Wiggins. This starts out all nice and lovely, but gets totally crazy at the end. WTF happened?! Super scary.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Beth de Araújo's Soft & Quiet, direct from YouTube:

Playing out in real time, Soft & Quiet is a runaway train that follows a single afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher, Emily, who organizes an inaugural club meeting of like-minded women. When they all decide to move the meeting to Emily’s house to keep the wine flowing, they stop at the local store to pick up refreshments. At the store, an altercation breaks out between a woman from Emily's past and the group, leading to a volatile chain of events. Soft & Quiet is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Beth de Araújo, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. It's produced by Joshua Beirne-Golden, Josh Peters, and Saba Zerehi. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Blumhouse + Momentum Pictures will debut de Araújo's Soft & Quiet in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 4th, 2022 this fall. Anyone curious? Look any good?