2022 Academy Awards Winners - Live Updates Throughout the Night

The 94th Academy Awards are finally upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is once again taking place much later than usual this year, we're already into spring, and the awards season has been very long since last fall. There are ten Best Picture nominees from 2021, and I don't think anyone has been able to figure which one is going to win before tonight. The frontrunner seems to be CODA, gaining momentum recently, but The Power of the Dog and West Side Story also have plenty of support. While there are some obvious expected wins, most of tonight will be a complete surprise. I'm enjoying this anticipation and I'm all for any of these three excellent films winning big - along with Dune and Spencer and The Lost Daughter as other favorites. Now it's time to find out who is taking home Oscars this year, and who isn't, at the annual Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with winners highlighted once revealed live on air - refresh for updates.

Read on below for a complete list of #Oscars2022 nominees & winners. Tell us your thoughts on the results.

This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of personal commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.

PICTURE:

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

DIRECTOR:

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

ACTOR:

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

ACTRESS:

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Thoughts: Expected to win, but totally deserving! Congrats.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard - Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

CODA - Siân Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe

Dune - Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

ANIMATED FEATURE:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

Thoughts: I would've preferred to see Ari Wegner win, but Dune still rules and this was my second choice anyway. So I'm all for it!! Clearly Dune is taking home every technical award.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

Attica - Stanley Nelson & Traci A. Curry

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer of Soul - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein

Writing With Fire - Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

Audible - Matt Ogens & Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home - Pedro Kos & Jon Shenk

The Queen of Basketball - Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir - Elizabeth Mirzaei & Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies - Jay Rosenblatt

ANIMATED SHORT:

Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn & Les Mills

Bestia - Hugo Covarrubias & Tevo Díaz

Boxballet - Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin - Dan Ojari & Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo & Leo Sanchez

Thoughts: Good win! Watch the short here.

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run - Maria Brendle & Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress - Tadeusz Łysiak & Maciej Ślesicki

The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia & Riz Ahmed

On My Mind - Martin Strange-Hansen & Kim Magnusson

Please Hold - K.D. Dávila & Levin Menekse

Thoughts: Congrats Riz Ahmed! Watch the short here.

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Dune - PD: Patrice Vermette; Set: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley - PD: Tamara Deverell; Set: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog - PD: Grant Major; Set: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth - PD: Stefan Dechant; Set: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story - PD: Adam Stockhausen; Set: Rena DeAngelo

COSTUME DESIGN:

Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

Dune - Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

West Side Story - Paul Tazewell

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

Coming 2 Ameirca - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci - Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, Frederic Aspiras

FILM EDITING:

Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin

Dune - Joe Walker

King Richard - Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras

tick, tick…BOOM! - Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum

Thoughts: Dune is sweeping all the technical categories! Go for it. Epic movie deserves epic wins.

SOUND:

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer

Encanto - Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Thoughts: Yay! Zimmer finally wins his second Oscar! I loveeeee the Dune score, one of my all-time favorite ZImmer creations and I think it deserved to win. Though so did both of Greenwood's scores from last year.

ORIGINAL SONG:

"Be Alive" from King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

"Down to Joy" from Belfast

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2022 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and tell us if you're satisfied with this year's awards, and your thoughts on the latest attempt at another new ceremony, returning again to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Plus a final congratulations to all of 2022's winners as well as all of the nominees! Better results this year? Your thoughts on the 94th Academy Awards?