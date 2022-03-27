AWARDS
2022 Academy Awards Winners - Live Updates Throughout the Night
by Alex Billington
March 27, 2022
The 94th Academy Awards are finally upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is once again taking place much later than usual this year, we're already into spring, and the awards season has been very long since last fall. There are ten Best Picture nominees from 2021, and I don't think anyone has been able to figure which one is going to win before tonight. The frontrunner seems to be CODA, gaining momentum recently, but The Power of the Dog and West Side Story also have plenty of support. While there are some obvious expected wins, most of tonight will be a complete surprise. I'm enjoying this anticipation and I'm all for any of these three excellent films winning big - along with Dune and Spencer and The Lost Daughter as other favorites. Now it's time to find out who is taking home Oscars this year, and who isn't, at the annual Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with winners highlighted once revealed live on air - refresh for updates.
Read on below for a complete list of #Oscars2022 nominees & winners. Tell us your thoughts on the results.
This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of personal commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.
PICTURE:
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
DIRECTOR:
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
ACTOR:
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
ACTRESS:
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Thoughts: Expected to win, but totally deserving! Congrats.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
CODA - Siân Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe
Dune - Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
ANIMATED FEATURE:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Dune - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Thoughts: I would've preferred to see Ari Wegner win, but Dune still rules and this was my second choice anyway. So I'm all for it!! Clearly Dune is taking home every technical award.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell
Attica - Stanley Nelson & Traci A. Curry
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie
Summer of Soul - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein
Writing With Fire - Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
Audible - Matt Ogens & Geoff McLean
Lead Me Home - Pedro Kos & Jon Shenk
The Queen of Basketball - Ben Proudfoot
Three Songs for Benazir - Elizabeth Mirzaei & Gulistan Mirzaei
When We Were Bullies - Jay Rosenblatt
ANIMATED SHORT:
Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn & Les Mills
Bestia - Hugo Covarrubias & Tevo Díaz
Boxballet - Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin - Dan Ojari & Mikey Please
The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo & Leo Sanchez
Thoughts: Good win! Watch the short here.
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run - Maria Brendle & Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress - Tadeusz Łysiak & Maciej Ślesicki
The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia & Riz Ahmed
On My Mind - Martin Strange-Hansen & Kim Magnusson
Please Hold - K.D. Dávila & Levin Menekse
Thoughts: Congrats Riz Ahmed! Watch the short here.
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Dune - PD: Patrice Vermette; Set: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley - PD: Tamara Deverell; Set: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog - PD: Grant Major; Set: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth - PD: Stefan Dechant; Set: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story - PD: Adam Stockhausen; Set: Rena DeAngelo
COSTUME DESIGN:
Cruella - Jenny Beavan
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran
Dune - Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
Coming 2 Ameirca - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon
Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci - Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, Frederic Aspiras
FILM EDITING:
Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
Dune - Joe Walker
King Richard - Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
tick, tick…BOOM! - Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum
Thoughts: Dune is sweeping all the technical categories! Go for it. Epic movie deserves epic wins.
SOUND:
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
Dune - Hans Zimmer
Encanto - Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Thoughts: Yay! Zimmer finally wins his second Oscar! I loveeeee the Dune score, one of my all-time favorite ZImmer creations and I think it deserved to win. Though so did both of Greenwood's scores from last year.
ORIGINAL SONG:
"Be Alive" from King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
"Down to Joy" from Belfast
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days
Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2022 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and tell us if you're satisfied with this year's awards, and your thoughts on the latest attempt at another new ceremony, returning again to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Plus a final congratulations to all of 2022's winners as well as all of the nominees! Better results this year? Your thoughts on the 94th Academy Awards?
