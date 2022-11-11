Acclaimed Psychedelic Horror 'A Wounded Fawn' Trailer from Shudder

"Have you ever experienced anything weird here before?" Shudder has revealed a trailer for A Wounded Fawn, which is described as an "artfully chaotic descent into bloodlust, monstrous misogyny, and euphoric comeuppances of the most punishing pleasures." The celebrated psychedelic horror film will be streaming on Shudder in December, after premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. It also played at Fantastic Fest and FrightFest. A serial killer brings an unsuspecting victim on a weekend getaway to add another body to his ever-growing count. She's buying into his faux charms, he's eagerly lusting for blood. What could possibly go wrong? A Wounded Fawn marks the third feature directed by Travis Stevens (also of Girl on the Third Floor and Jakob's Wife), who has long been celebrated for his work as an indie producer. This stars Sarah Lind, Josh Ruben, and Malin Barr. Looks super freaky! A very uncomfortable watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Travis Stevens' A Wounded Fawn, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by surrealist art and Greek mythology, A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind), a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial killer (Josh Ruben). When a fateful romantic getaway between the two becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within him. A Wounded Fawn is directed by genre producer / filmmaker Travis Stevens, directing his third feature after Girl on the Third Floor and Jakob's Wife previously, plus producing other genre hits (A Horrible Way to Die, Cheap Thrills, Mohawk). The screenplay is written by Nathan Faudree and Travis Stevens. Produced by Stevens, Joe Barbagallo via his Barbhouse shingle, and Laurence Gendron via Genco Pictures. Shudder will release A Wounded Fawn streaming on Shudder exclusively starting December 1st, 2022 coming up. Who's interested in watching?