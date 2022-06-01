Acclaimed Volcanologists Documentary 'Fire of Love' Official Trailer

"For Katia and Maurice, the unknown is not something to be feared – it is something to go toward." Neon has revealed an official trailer for the acclaimed documentary Fire of Love, a spectacular feature about the true story of a French couple that studied volcanoes. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Editing Award at the end of the fest. Fire of Love tells the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived — capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes. The film sifts through the thousands of hours of footage they left behind, trying to piece together their lives and understand them, not only as a couple, but what they were hoping to accomplish in studying volcanoes. Pair this with Herzog's doc Into the Inferno and you're in for one explosive evening (Herzog is also working on his own doc about the Kraffts, too). Fire of Love will be released in theaters this July. I'm a BIG fan of this film, I enjoyed everything about it and hope to see it (again) in the cinema sometime this year. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sara Dosa's doc Fire of Love, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Full description from Sundance: "Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle. They roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and their aftermath, documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances and lecture tours. Ultimately, Katia and Maurice would lose their lives during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan's Mount Unzen, but they would leave a legacy that would forever enrich our knowledge of the natural world." Fire of Love is directed by award-winning doc producer / filmmaker Sara Dosa, director of the other doc films The Last Season and The Seer and the Unseen previously. Produced by Shane Boris, Sara Dosa, and Ina Fichman. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Neon will debut Dosa's Fire of Love doc in select US theaters starting on July 6th, 2022, expanding nationwide this summer. It will also get a streaming debut by NatGeo later this year.