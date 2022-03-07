Action Thriller 'Agent Game' Trailer with Jason Isaacs & Mel Gibson

"We're next…" "Well, get ready." Saban Films has released an official trailer for an action thriller film titled Agent Game, another one of these direct-to-video-esque action movies they're churning out dime-a-dozen of these days. A CIA officer finds himself the target of a rendition operation after being scapegoated for the death of an interrogation subject. As the team tasked to bring the officer in begins to question their orders — and each other — Olsen, a senior intelligence officer, and his subordinate raise the stakes. The impressive ensemble cast includes Dermot Mulroney, Adan Canto, Katie Cassidy, Annie Ilonzeh, Rhys Coiro, Barkhad Abdi, with Jason Isaacs and Mel Gibson. I don't have much to say about these action films - they all look the same, they all seem extra redundant and dull. It's almost as if the plot doesn't even matter.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Grant S. Johnson's Agent Game, direct from YouTube:

In this riveting spy thriller, no one is safe. Harris (Dermot Mulroney), a CIA interrogator at an Agency black site, finds himself the target of a rendition operation after being scapegoated for an interrogation gone horribly wrong. As the team tasked to bring Harris in begins to question their orders — and each other —Olsen (Mel Gibson), a senior intelligence officer, and his subordinate, Visser (Annie Ilonzeh), raise the stakes. Now, it’s up to Harris and some newfound allies to uncover the truth and turn the tables. Agent Game is directed by producer / filmmaker Grant S. Johnson, of the movies Frat Star and Nighthawks previously. The screenplay is by Mike Langer & Tyler W. Konney. It's produced by Tyler W. Konney. Saban Films will release Johnson's Agent Game in select US theaters + VOD starting April 8th, 2022 this spring.