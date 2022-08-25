Adam Driver & Greta Gerwig in Teaser for Baumbach's 'White Noise'

"May the days be endless… Let the seasons drift… Do not advance the action according to a plan." Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for Noah Baumbach's new film White Noise, which is premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. This is his highly anticipated follow-up to Marriage Story, which also premiered in Venice and went on to earn six Oscar noms (and one win). This time Netflix gave him a bigger budget. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. The title is a reference to an industrial accident that unleashes an "airborne toxic event". The ensemble cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith. This looks GREAT! Almost like an eco-disaster movie, something unexpected and different from Baumbach.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Noah Baumbach's White Noise, direct from YouTube:

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. White Noise is directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Noah Baumbach, director of the films Kicking and Screaming, Mr. Jealousy, Highball, The Squid and the Whale, Margot at the Wedding, Greenberg, Frances Ha, While We're Young, Mistress America, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Marriage Story previously. Adapted from Don DeLillo's book. It's produced by David Heyman and Noah Baumbach. This is premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this year, and showing at the New York Film Festival. Netflix will then debut Baumbach's White Noise sometime later in 2022. Stay tuned for the exact release.