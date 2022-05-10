Adam Sandler Discovers a Legend in 'Hustle' Basketball Movie Trailer

"Being the guy who finds the guy matters in this business!" Netflix has revealed the full official trailer for a basketball drama titled Hustle, arriving on Netflix in June for the summer season. Thankfully not another zany Sandler comedy. In this, Adam Sandler stars as a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers this once-in-a-lifetime player on the streets of Barcelona in Catalonia/Spain. He brings him to the US to join the team, but without their approval, trying to build him up so he can make it into the NBA. The main cast features Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Robert Duvall, with Juancho Hernangomez as the Spanish player, a real life basketball star who currently plays for the Utah Jazz. It's directed by talented indie filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar, who made a mark at Sundance with his film We the Animals. This actually looks like it might be pretty good, not your typical basketball movie.

Here's the main official trailer for Jeremiah Zagar's Hustle, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first teaser trailer for Zagar's Hustle here, to see the first look again.

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past playing in Barcelona, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA. Hustle is directed by talented American filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar, making his second feature after directing the indie sensation We the Animals previously, plus a number of other short films. The screenplay is written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. Produced by Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James, and Maverick Carter. Netflix will debut Zagar's Hustle streaming on Netflix starting June 10th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Looking good? Who's planning to watch?