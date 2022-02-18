Adam Sandler is a Talent Scout in Basketball Drama 'Hustle' Trailer

"I love this game, I LIVE this game! There's a thousand other guys waiting in the wings who are obsessed with this game." Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new basketball drama titled Hustle, arriving on Netflix this June during the summer. This is the next film directed by talented indie filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar, who made a mark at Sundance with his film We the Animals. In this one, Adam Sandler stars as a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers this once-in-a-lifetime player on the streets of Barcelona in Catalonia/Spain. He brings him to the US to join the team, but without their approval, trying to build him up so he can make it into the NBA. The ensemble cast has Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, and Robert Duvall. Plus Juancho Hernangomez as the Spanish player, a real life basketball star who currently plays for the Utah Jazz. So far so good, this actually looks intriguing.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Jeremiah Zagar's Hustle, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past playing in Barcelona, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA. Hustle is directed by talented American filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar, making his second feature after directing the indie sensation We the Animals previously, plus a number of other short films. The screenplay is written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. Produced by Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James, and Maverick Carter. Netflix will debut Zagar's Hustle streaming on Netflix starting June 10th, 2022 coming up this summer. First impression? Who's interested in this?