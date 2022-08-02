Adorable Adventure Series 'Lost Ollie' Trailer About a Stuffed Animal

"Good time to start a quest… filled with danger and mystery." Netflix has finally unveiled an official trailer for an adorable new hybrid CGI / live action series titled Lost Ollie, from two superbly talented animation filmmakers - Shannon Tindle (who was the creator of Kubo and the Two Strings) and Peter Ramsey (of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). I'm sold entirely on these two creating this. Lost Ollie is the touching story of a young boy's search for his lost stuffed animal — and the unbelievable journey his stuffed rabbit goes on trying to get home. It's about a lost toy, searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. The cast features Jonathan Groff as the voice of Ollie, with Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Kesler Talbot, and Mary J. Blige. I've been waiting to see some footage from this as I have a good feeling it's going to be wonderful!! This looks like one of the cutest and most heartwarming adventures we all have the honor of enjoying this year.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shannon Tindle's series Lost Ollie, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Lost Ollie is an epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. It’s a heartwarming tale for the child in us all, remembering those special souls that we’ve lost but who forever changed our lives. The four-part limited series was inspired by the book Ollie’s Odyssey by renowned author and illustrator William Joyce. Lost Ollie is created, written and executive produced by animation designer / filmmaker Shannon Tindle, a character designer and writer from Laika, including for the films Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline previously. The series is directed by Academy Award Winner Peter Ramsey (of Rise of the Guardians and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) who's also an executive producer. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry executive produce for 21 Laps Ent. along with Emily Morris as co-executive producer. Brandon Oldenburg & Lampton Enochs also executive produce. Netflix will debut Lost Ollie streaming on Netflix starting August 24th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Who's interested?