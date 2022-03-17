Adorable First Trailer for Animation 'Pinecone & Pony' on Apple TV+

"We're a couple of independent warriors whose only direct is – adventure!" Apple has revealed the first official trailer for a new animated series titled Pinecone & Pony, coming to Apple TV+ this spring. Based on Kate Beaton's beloved children's picture book titled "The Princess and the Pony," Pinecone & Pony is an adventure led by two independent warriors who are fearlessly themselves. As a warrior in training, Pinecone fears no challenge. Thankfully, Pony always makes sure Pinecone never gets in over her head. Together they learn life can be a fun-filled adventure. Animated by DreamWorks Animation, made up in Canada as Beaton is originally from Canada. Featuring the voices of Chase Dillon, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Viola Abley, Alicia Richardson, and Andy Hull. This just looks super cute and so much fun. We've seen many other series exactly like this, but it's still super adorable and inspiring for kids. Onward towards adventure!

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Pinecone & Pony, direct from YouTube:

Based on the book "The Princess and the Pony" by NY Times bestselling author Kate Beaton and hailing from DreamWorks, “Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young warrior-in-training and her best friend Pony, who, by helping each other, learn to challenge their expectations and break the mold. After all, when you keep an open mind and an open heart, you'll discover that nothing is ever as it first appears, the world is full of possibilities, and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it. Pinecone & Pony is an animated series made by DreamWorks Animation. Adapted from Kate Beaton's book "The Princess and the Pony". No episode directors have been announced yet. It's executive produced by Stephanie Kaliner, Christina Piovesan, Kate Beaton, and Mackenzie Lush. Apple will debut the Pinecone & Pony series streaming on Apple TV+ starting April 8th, 2022 this spring. Who's in?