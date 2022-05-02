Adorable Trailer for 'Mamas' Animal Docu Series Streaming on Roku

"There is only one law of the jungle: don't mess with Mother Nature." The Roku Channel has unveiled an official trailer for Mamas, an animal documentary show available for streaming this May for everyone to enjoy. The nature series will feature 14, short-form episodes ranging from 6-8 minutes - each one follows a different species of mother protecting its young. "Mamas dives into the enchanting and challenging lives of mothers in the wild, and the powerful relationships these animals have with their children." The animals featured in the series include potter wasps, grizzly bears, hummingbirds, yellow baboons, cheetahs, lions, wildebeests, black-backed jackals, strawberry dart frogs, praying mantis, African elephants, hyenas, toque macaques, meerkats, and Tomson's gazelles. With breathtaking scenery including beautiful landscapes from the forests of Sri Lanka to deserts in Africa. Featuring narration by Connie Britton (in English) and Zoë Saldaña (in Spanish). Very short trailer below - this looks entirely as adorable as you'd expect it should.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for The Roku Channel's series Mamas, direct from YouTube:

Mamas will feature 14, short-form episodes ranging from 6-8 minutes in length. This nature series follows powerful matriarchs of the animal kingdom, spotlighting the universality of motherhood and exploring what mothers of any species will do to protect their young. Mamas explores how matriarchs of the animal kingdom protect their young in the wild. From bears to baboons, discover unique perspectives on the exhilarating adventure of motherhood! The series is available in both English and Spanish on The Roku Channel. The English version is voiced by Connie Britton; the Spanish by Zoë Saldaña. The nature series is produced by Plimsoll Productions, Deep Blue Productions, and Cinestar Pictures, with Britton, Saldaña, Martha Holmes, Andrew Jackson, Elyse Klaits, Mariel Saldaña, and Cisely Saldaña as executive producers. The Roku Channel will debut Mamas streaming starting on May 6th, 2022 coming soon. Who's into this?