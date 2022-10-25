Adorable Trailer for Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

They got Kevin Bacon!! Now this looks like it'll be adorable. Marvel Studios has revealed the first official trailer for this year's delightful Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, arriving for streaming on Disney+ during Thanksgiving Week. Who doesn't love a good Holiday Special?! They're always so bad, yet so good. Maybe this one will bring some good tidings to everyone at the end of 2022. Actors Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper (as Rocket's voice), and Vin Diesel (as Groot's voice) reprise their roles as the Guardians, with Kevin Bacon also starring. Writer / director James Gunn had worked on the concept for this special for several years before it was initialy announced in December 2020. It was filmed this year during the end of production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, using many of the same sets for that movie - which is due out next year. This trailer has a few glimpses of the X-Mas sweaters and holiday cheer that's in this. It all seems so wonderful and uplifting.

Official trailer for Marvel Studio's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, direct from YouTube:

This holiday season is going to be out of this world. Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, and Groot engage in some spirited shenanigans in an all-new original special created for Disney+. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is both written and directed by the American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the movies Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and DC's The Suicide Squad previously; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. He also directed the next MCU sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due out next year. Executive produced by Kevin Feige. It was filmed during the later portion of production of Vol. 3. Henry Braham is also the cinematographer, after working on Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 as well. The Holiday Special used the same sets at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Disney will debut Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special streaming on Disney+ starting November 25th, 2022 this holiday season. Who's ready??