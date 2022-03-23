Alexandra Loreth in Gothic Horror Film 'The Yellow Wallpaper' Trailer

"There's something wrong with this room." There's something in the walls! Mutiny Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie horror film called The Yellow Wallpaper, marking the debut of filmmakers Alexandra Loreth & Kevin Pontuti. It first premiered at the 2021 Cinequest Film Festival last year, arriving to watch on digital next week. The Yellow Wallpaper is described as a "dark and disturbing" contemporary adaptation of well-known and controversial gothic feminist horror story about patriarchy and mental health. Jane, a writer and young mother, is prescribed a rest treatment by her physician husband John, who takes her to a remote country estate. In her isolation, she secretly writes about a woman trapped in the wallpaper. Starring Alexandra Loreth, Joe Mullins, Clara Hart, and Jeanne O'Connor. This is adapted from a story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, some of you might be familiar with this already. It definitely does have a creepy vibe, especially as the trailer plays on and she starts to get crazy at the end, pulling apart the walls.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Loreth & Pontuti's The Yellow Wallpaper, from YouTube:

The Yellow Wallpaper is both written and co-directed by filmmakers Alexandra Loreth & Kevin Pontuti, both making their feature directorial debut together after a few other short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cinequest Film Festival last year. Mutiny Pictures will debut The Yellow Wallpaper direct-to-VOD / digital services starting on March 29th, 2022 this spring. Visit the film's official website.