Alexia Rasmussen in Trailer for Rural Thriller 'They Want Me Gone'

"I think she wants us to have a new home." Gravitas Ventures has released an official traler for an indie film titled They Want Me Gone, which is another very literal and unoriginal title that is describing the plot of the film. This will be available to watch next week on VOD for those curious to see what it's all about. As she struggles to escape rural poverty with her young daughter, a loving mother suspects those closest to them in the community are starting to turn on her. "This slow-burn thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat, turning its suspenseful screws as it builds to a shocking climax." The film stars Alexia Rasmussen (from Son of Monarchs, "Believe") as Monica, with Jennifer Lafleur, Stephen Plunkett, Frank Mosley, and Delaney Wilk. This is quite an unsettling trailer, with almost a supernatural or cult vibe to it. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Drew Britton's They Want Me Gone, direct from YouTube:

Working hard to support her daughter, Monica's (Alexia Rasmussen) a single mother trying to make ends meet while trapped in rural poverty. From years of struggling and feeling confined, she becomes anxious that she still has a chance to leave. The surroundings begin to take hold as she gets caught in threatening circumstances. She starts to feel suffocated and loses trust in the people around her as the desire to leave and obtain a better life for herself and daughter becomes more perilous. They Want Me Gone is directed by American producer / filmmaker Drew Britton, director of the films When the King Tilts and Back at the Staircase previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Drew Britton and Jessica Farrell. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will release They Want Me Gone in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 9th, 2022 coming soon. Interested?