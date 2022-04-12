Alison Oliver & Joe Alwyn in Hulu's 'Conversation with Friends' Trailer

"What we're doing is insanely risky." Uh oh, that doesn't sound good. Hulu has revealed the official trailer for an emotionally-charged new series called Conversation with Friends, adapted from the book of the same name by Sally Rooney - who also wrote the book "Normal People" that became a hit BBC show. This new series is about two Dublin college students, Frances & Bobbi, and the strange, unexpected connection that they forge with married couple, Melissa and Nick. Frances falls for Nick, but gets into trouble with this four-way relationship. "However amusing Frances and Nick's flirtation seems at first, it begins to give way to a strange--and then painful--intimacy." The series stars Alison Oliver, Joe Alywn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirk as the main four, plus Tadhg Murphy and Emmanuel Okoye. This looks like a painfully authentic series about the trials & tribulations of love, and how intense and beautiful it can be. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Conversations with Friends, from YouTube:

"Some relationships can't be defined." From the award-winning team on Normal People, Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student in Dublin studying writing, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Also starring Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke. Conversations with Friends is series featuring episodes directed by filmmakers Leanne Welham (director of the film Pili, as well as a few shorts, and other TV episodes) and Lenny Abrahamson (director of the films Adam & Paul, Garage, What Richard Did, Frank, Room, The Little Stranger). The series is created & written by Alice Birch. Adapted from the book by Sally Rooney. Produced by Jeanie Igoe and Element Pictures; executive produced by Emma Norton, Lenny Abrahamson, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, and Sally Rooney. Hulu will debut the Conversations with Friends series streaming on Hulu starting May 15th, 2022 coming soon. Anyone interested in watching?