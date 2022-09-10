All for the Rebellion - Second Trailer for Diego Luna's 'Andor' Series

"We've chosen a side - we're fighting against the dark." Strap in! This looks like one of the best Star Wars streaming series yet. At Disney D23 this weekend - another official trailer was launched for Andor, the new spin-off series from Rogue One focusing on the rebel spy character Cassian Andor. It's arriving later in September - in just a few weeks. Set five years before the events of Rogue One, the series follows rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion. It's showurn by writer Tony Gilroy - which might be why it has such a revolutionary edge. Diego Luna returns again as Andor, with a cast featuring Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, as well as Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma; plus Forest Whitaker back as Saw Gerrera, veteran of the Clone Wars and the leader of a militant insurgent group. I'm really digging the revolutionary vibe of this whole series, about the brewing Rebellion and some of the people involved. It isn't easy to try to take down an entire Empire from the inside.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Disney's series Andor, direct from SW's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Disney's Andor series here, and watch the first full trailer here.

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor is a Star Wars series with eps directed by Ben Caron & Susanna White & Toby Haynes. The series is created by Tony Gilroy (writer of The Devil's Advocate, Armageddon, Bait, Proof of Life, The Bourne Series, Michael Clayton, Duplicity, State of Play, The Great Wall, Rogue One, Beirut), who is also a writer and executive producer. It's also executive produced by Diego Luna and Sanne Wohlenberg. Produced by Kate Hazell, Kathleen Kennedy, David Meanti, and Stephen Schiff. Disney is premiering the new Andor series streaming on Disney+ starting September 21st, 2022 coming up soon. Who's planning to watch?