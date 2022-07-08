All-You-Can-Eat Pasta in Comedy 'Spin Me Round' First Look Teaser

"Pull up a chair, and mangia!" IFC Films has unveiled a first look teaser for the wacky indie dark comedy titled Spin Me Round, the latest from filmmaker Jeff Baena and actor Alison Brie. The two previously made the films Joshy and The Little Hours and Horse Girl together. This new one premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, and also played at this year's Seattle Film Festival. Flown out to an Italian immersion program on her company's dime, what starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos in this wild new comedy. The film stars an impressive ensemble: Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon, Tim Heidecker, Ayden Mayeri, Zach Woods, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, and Aubrey Plaza. This is obviously riffing on Olive Garden, the most bland Italian restaurant you can find in America. I am curious to know what goes down after she lands in Italy and learns what's really going on. Full trailer drops next week.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Jeff Baena's Spin Me Round, direct from IFC's YouTube:

A woman wins an all-expenses trip to a company's gorgeous "institute" outside of Florence, and also the chance to meet the restaurant chain's wealthy and charismatic owner. She finds a different adventure than the one she imagined. Spin Me Round is directed by American indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, director of the films Life After Beth, Joshy, The Little Hours, and Horse Girl previously; he also wrote the script for I Heart Huckabees. The screenplay is written by Jeff Baena and Alison Brie. Produced by Jeff Baena, Alison Brie, Mel Eslyn, Chris Parker, and Dylan Sellers. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will debut Baena's indie comedy Spin Me Round in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 19th, 2022 later this summer. Pull up a chair! First impression? Look like it will be good?