Allen Wolf's Romantic Comedy 'The Sound of Violet' Official Trailer

"Don't ever stop looking for that special someone." Atlas Distr. has released an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled The Sound of Violet, made by filmmaker Allen Wolf adapting his own acclaimed novel of the same name. Desperate to find a wife, Shawn meets Violet and thinks she's his perfect soulmate, but his autism keeps him from realizing she's actually a prostitute looking for a ticket out of her trapped life. It's "one of those special romantic comedies that makes you feel good as it expertly navigates the impact of human trafficking and the struggle of autism… [This is] a compelling, authentic, and relatable movie which results in a wonderful and rewarding theatrical experience." The film stars newcomers Cason Thomas and Cora Cleary as Shawn and Violet, also joined by Kaelon Christopher, Jan D'Arcy, and Malcolm J. West. This looks quite sweet, a bit cheesy but not that bad overall, if I'm honest. It might be worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Allen Wolf's The Sound of Violet, direct from YouTube:

Desperate to find a wife, Shawn (Thomas) meets Violet (Cleary) and thinks she's his perfect soulmate, but his autism keeps him from realizing she's actually a prostitute looking for a ticket out of her trapped life. The Sound of Violet, formerly known as Lessons from Violet, is both written and directed by the American writer / filmmaker Allen Wolf, director of the films Harlem Grace and In My Sleep previously, as well as the TV series "Navigating Hollywood". It's also produced by Allen Wolf, based on his own novel. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Atlas Distribution will debut Wolf's The Sound of Violet in select US theaters starting on April 29th, 2022 coming soon this spring. Is anyone interested…?