Allison Janney in 'The People We Hate At The Wedding' Fun Trailer

"It's wonderful being here with my children, and all their friends." Amazon has revealed a fun trailer for a "raunchy comedy" called The People We Hate At The Wedding, arriving on Prime Video for streaming this November. Adapted from the novel of the same name. Family tensions ramp up among family members in the week leading up to their half-sister's wedding. Struggling American siblings Alice and Paul reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna. This sounds crazy and wild and hilarious. Especially with this cast! The ensemble features Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach de Bankolé, with Jorma Taccone and Julian Ovenden. This definitely looks like a good film to dump on streaming, despite the funny cast. Did anyone laugh at anything in this trailer?

Official trailer (+ poster) for Claire Scanlon's The People We Hate at the Wedding, from YouTube:

In the hilariously raunchy comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding, dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom Donna (Allison Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did. The People We Hate at the Wedding is directed by American TV director / filmmaker Claire Scanlon, director of the film Set It Up previously, plus tons of TV episodes including for "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Fresh Off the Boat", "Glow", "Rutherford Falls", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", and many others. The screenplay is written by sisters Lizzie Molyneux and Wendy Molyneux, adapted from the novel of the same name written by Grant Ginder. Produced by Ashley Fox and Margot Hand. Amazon will debut Scanlon's The People We Hate at the Wedding streaming on Prime Video starting on November 18th, 2022 this fall. Who wants to watch this?