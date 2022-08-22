TRAILERS
Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett in Very Stormy Thriller 'Lou' Trailer
by Alex Billington
August 22, 2022
"The world's not a playground. Teach your kid to look out for herself." Netflix has revealed the trailer for a crime thriller titled Lou, from filmmaker Anna Foerster, who hasn't directed any other movie since making Underworld: Blood Wars in 2016. Produced by J.J. Abrams, this is heading straight to Netflix for streaming in September. A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother teams up with the mysterious woman next door to pursue the kidnapper, a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts. Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett star in Lou, alongside Logan Marshall-Green and Ridley Asha Bateman. Wow this looks intense!! Allison Janney stepping up and fighting back - damn. It's almost like she's playing Josephine Wick or something similar with that line about "we all have a past, we all have secrets" at the end. This might be worth a watch after all.
Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Anna Foerster's Lou, direct from Netflix's YouTube:
Thinking she'd put her dangerous past behind her, Lou (Allison Janney) finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) begs her to save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts. Lou is directed by German-American cinematographer / filmmaker Anna Foerster, director of the film Underworld: Blood Wars previously, along with TV work including episodes of "Outlander", "Carnival Row", and "Westworld". The screenplay is written by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley, from a story by Maggie Cohn. It's produced by Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and Jon Cohen. Netflix will debut Foerster's Lou streaming on Netflix starting on September 23rd, 2022.
