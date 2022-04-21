Always Lost in Time in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series Full Trailer

"Three things I got good at to survive: running, fighting, and stealing." HBO Max has unveiled a full trailer for their new adaptation of the beloved book titled The Time Traveler's Wife. This is another new take on the book, as they already made the The Time Traveler's Wife movie, with Eric Bana & Rachel McAdams, which first opened in 2009. This new series stars Rose Leslie & Theo James as the couple dealing with the challenges of random time travel. For those unfamilair with this, it's not so much of a story about time travel as it is a romance about the difficulties of finding and staying in love. "Every moment matters," the tagline states. The cast also includes Jason David, Kate Siegel, Jaime Ray Newman, Josh Stamberg, Taylor Richardson, Spencer House, & Michael Park. Wow this looks damn good, I quite like the way into gets into all these existential questions between the two of them. "Why is love intensified by absence?"

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's series The Time Traveler's Wife, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for HBO's The Time Traveler's Wife here, to see the first look again.

A couple's relationship is put to the test when time travel is involved. An updated streaming adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel of the same name. The Time Traveler’s Wife is a series with episodes directed by TV filmmaker David Nutter (director on "The X-Files", Cease Fire, Disturbing Behavior, "Entourage", "Shameless", "Game of Thrones" previously). With episodes written by Steven Moffat. Adapted from Audrey Niffenegger's book of the same name first published in 2003. Produced by Sarah Rath; executive produced by Joseph E. Iberti, David Nutter, Brian Minchin, Steven Moffat, and Sue Vertue. HBO will debut this new Time Traveler's Wife series streaming on HBO Max starting May 15th, 2022 coming soon. Looking good?