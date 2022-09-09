Amazing Filipino Indie Action Comedy 'Leonor Will Never Die' Trailer

"You can't wake up someone who is not asleep." Music Box Films has revealed an official US trailer for an acclaimed indie film from the Philippines titled Leonor Will Never Die, which will be out later this year. It originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, but it's also about to show at the Toronto Film Festival this month - hence the new trailer arriving now. You've never seen anything like this!! Fiction and reality blur when Leonor, a retired filmmaker, falls into a coma after a television lands on her head, compelling her to become the action hero of her unfinished screenplay. Starring Sheila Francisco as the amazing Leonor, along with a fun cast including Bong Cabrera, Rocky Salumbides, Rea Molina, and Anthony Falcon. "An innovative blend of pulpy action homages, playful comedy, and touching family drama, Leonor Will Never Die is a wonderfully imaginative tribute to the art of filmmaking." Many critics have been raving about this one, it's a funky, weird, wild cinematic mashup that really should be a cult fave.

Here's the main US trailer (+ poster) for Martika Ramirez Escobar's Leonor Will Never Die, on YouTube:

Leonor Reyes was once a groundbreaking figure in the Filipino film industry during its ragtag action cinema glory days, but now she struggles with old age, mounting bills, and the untimely death of her son. While revisiting an unfinished script about a fearless protagonist trying to avenge his brother’s murder, Leonor is struck on the head by a falling television set and knocked into a coma. As she lies unconscious in the hospital, fantasy and reality begin to blur when Leonor finds herself awake inside her script, becoming the hero of her own story. Leonor Will Never Die, also known as Ang Pagbabalik ng Kwago in Tagalog, is both written and directed by young filmmaker Martika Ramirez Escobar, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and cinematography work previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and it also played at the Neuchâtel and Edinburgh Film Festivals. Music Box Films will release Leonor Will Never Die in select US theaters later in 2022 - for info visit their official website.