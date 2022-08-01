Amazing Full Trailer for 'Devotion' with Jonathan Majors & Glen Powell

"What do you want me to do?" "Just be my wingman." Sony Pictures has debuted an incredible full-length official trailer for Devotion, another new intense fighter pilot thriller landing this year - which looks like an amazing follow-up to Top Gun Maverick. The film is about a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots who risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. Devotion tells the true story (the big difference between this and Top Gun!) of Jesse L. Brown, as played by Jonathan Majors, a pioneering Black Naval aviator who flew missions during the Korean War (1950-1953), and built an unexpected bond with fellow Naval aviator Tom Hudner, played by Glen Powell - who is also in Top Gun Maverick. This also stars Spencer Neville, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, Joseph Cross, Daren Kagasoff, Serinda Swan, and Joe Jonas. This looks phenomenal! I even got the chills from this trailer. All of the flying footage looks terrific, and the performances look even better. Can't wait to watch it.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for J.D. Dillard's Devotion, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for J.D. Dillard's Devotion here, to view the first look again.

Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. Devotion is directed by talented American filmmaker J.D. Dillard, director of the films Judy Goose, Sleight, and Sweetheart previously, as well as a few shorts; he got his start in the business working at the offices of Bad Robot. The screenplay is written by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart. Based on the book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" written by Adam Makos. It's produced by Molly Smith & Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill & Trent Luckinbill. The film is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival coming September. Sony Pictures will then release Dillard's Devotion in theaters exclusively nationwide starting on November 23rd, 2022 this fall. Who's in for this?