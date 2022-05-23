Amazing 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Part 1 First Trailer

"Your days of fighting for the so called 'greater good' are over." Paramount has unveiled the incredible first official trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the 7th movie in this ongoing M:I franchise. As everyone knows, they shot both of the next movies back-to-back - Dead Reckoning: Part One and Part Two, opening in the summers of 2023 and 2024. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt formerly of the IMF, off on more covert missions to save the world. The spectacular stunts are even more exhilarating this time, using real trains and practical sets, along with Cruise himself performing his own stunts. The ensemble cast for Part One features Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, and Cary Elwes. This is one of the best trailers we'll see all year, hands down. I love that they went entirely with the theme music, letting all of the phenomenal footage speak for itself. This is going to be a blast - we just have to wait.

First trailer for McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, direct from YouTube:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, and the third in the series directed by McQuarrie, following Rogue Nation and Fallout. Ethan Hunt returns with his regular team for more covert missions around the world to save us all from mayhem and destruction. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is once again directed by American filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, director of the movies The Way of the Gun, Jack Reacher, plus both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation & Fallout previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher McQuarrie. Based on the television series created by Bruce Geller. Produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jake Myers. Paramount Pictures will debut McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters worldwide starting on July 14th, 2023 next summer (delayed from this year). Part Two will then arrive in theaters June 2024. First impression? How awesome does this look?