Amusing First Teaser for Rob Zombie's New 'The Munsters' Reboot

"Well, now what?" Universal has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Rob Zombie's new modern update on The Munsters, the wacky monster family from Transylvania. The original show aired in 1964 and ran for two years in black & white. It was counter-programming to ABC's "The Addams Family", and had higher ratings. After all these years of dueling animated movies basically rehashing The Munsters and The Addams Family, both of these are return to live-action with new projects this year (Tim Burton's Wednesday series is on Netflix). Rob Zombie's The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, and Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp. This is a clever first look teaser, recreating the original B&W intro from the TV series, then flipping things back to color for a first look at the 2022 cast. Zombie is definitely a fan and knows what he's doing! I'm curious to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Rob Zombie's The Munsters, direct from YouTube:

An upcoming American horror comedy film produced, written and directed by Rob Zombie, based on the 1960s family television sitcom of the same name. The story follows a family of monsters that move from Transylvania to an American suburb. The Munsters film is both written and directed by American horror filmmaker Rob Zombie, director of many films including The Devil's Rejects, Halloween I & II (2007 & 2009), The Lords of Salem, 31, and 3 from Hell previously. Produced by Mike Elliott and Rob Zombie. The original series, "The Munsters", is available for streaming on Peacock. It ran for two seasons from 1964 - 1966, with several spin-off feature films and a sequel TV series titled "The Munsters Today" in the 1980s. Exact release details for this new reboot are not announced yet. Rob Zombie's The Munsters will debut later in 2022 - stay tuned for an exact date and updates. First impression? Who's excited to see more from this?