Amusing Second Trailer for 'Baymax!' Spin-Off Set in San Fransokyo

"I guess a hero's job is never done" Disney has debuted a second official trailer for their new Baymax! spin-off animated series coming to Disney+ later in June this summer. This show follows Baymax from the Big Hero 6 movie on adventures around the city of San Fransokyo. The animated movie first opened in 2014, and there was already another animated series previously, but this is the first in-house spin-off series made by Walt Disney Animation Studios specifically. "In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone — and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he's identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role." Don Hall, the director of the Big Hero 6 movie, is also involved as the creator and writer of the series. It features the voices of Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, and Jaboukie Young-White. This looks like amusing Baymax fun for the whole family.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s Baymax series, direct from YouTube:

The upcoming Disney+ series Baymax follows the robot character Baymax working as a nurse around San Fransokyo. It is the first television series to ever be produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios; and is also the first spin-off series to actually be produced by the studio itself, as most television series based on films in the Disney Animation canon - including Big Hero 6: The Series - are mainly made by Disney Television Animation. The Baymax series is created and written by animation filmmaker Don Hall, director of Disney movies Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, Moana (as co-director), and Raya and the Last Dragon previously. Baymax was originally introduced in the Big Hero 6 movie, originally released by Disney in 2014. Based on the Big Hero 6 comic series by Man of Action. In the comics, Baymax was initially a "hydro-powered robotic synthformer" bodyguard, not as squishy and lovable as this one. Disney will release the new Baymax series streaming on Disney+ starting on June 29th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Who's planning to watch?