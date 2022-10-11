TRAILERS

Amusing Second Trailer for 'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown

by
October 11, 2022
"I fear she's tangled with the wrong people." Can she find her allies and solve the case? Netflix has revealed a second official trailer for Enola Holmes 2, arriving on Netflix for streaming this November. The first trailer dropped a few weeks ago, but this one has tons more footage. This is a clever follow-up to the wildly successful Netflix film Enola Holmes from 2020, which gave the teenage sister of the detective Sherlock Holmes a chance to shine on her own. Now a detective-for-hire like her brother, Enola's newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to help locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across all the corners of London, journeying from the city's seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy galas of high society. Along with new friends and foes, it stars Millie Bobby Brown back as Enola, Henry Cavill back as Sherlock, along with David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, plus the excellent Helena Bonham Carter. This looks like it should be good fun. Taking out some powerful people! Make it happen.

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first real job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends—and even Sherlock himself—to unravel her mystery… The game, it seems, has found its feet again.

Enola Holmes 2 is directed by British TV filmmaker Harry Bradbeer, his second feature after directing the first Enola Holmes film, along with plenty of TV work previously including episodes of "Killing Eve" and "Fleabag" most recently. The screenplay is written by Jack Thorne, from a story by Harry Bradbeer & Jack Thorne. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer. Netflix will debut Bradbeer's Enola Holmes 2 streaming exclusively starting on November 4th, 2022 coming soon this fall. Who's ready to watch this?

