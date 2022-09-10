Amy Adams is Back in First Trailer for Disney's 'Disenchanted' Sequel

"If this world is not to your liking, then you must change it!" The sequel we've all been waiting for!! Disney has revealed the first official trailer for Disenchanted, their highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved musical classic Enchanted from 2007. We know that movie ends with a happily-ever-after finale, which works for that story. Ten years after that ending, Giselle returns and questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process. She transforms the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, and must learn her lesson before it's too late for all those she loves. Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. With songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken & lyrics by 3-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award nominations. I like the twist on the story about her becoming evil, but this otherwise doesn't look like it will be as good as the original. We'll find out soon.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Shankman's Disenchanted, direct from YouTube:

It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she'd hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her & her family. Disenchanted is directed by filmmaker Adam Shankman, of the films Cosmo's Tale, The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, Bringing Down the House, The Pacifier, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Hairspray, Bedtime Stories, Rock of Ages, and What Men Want previously. The screenplay is by Brigitte Hales, from a story by Richard LaGravenese, J. David Stem, and David N. Weiss. Based on the characters created by Bill Kelly. Disney will debut Disenchanted streaming on Disney+ starting November 24th, 2022 this fall. Who's ready for this?