An Epic Profile of an Artist - 'The Andy Warhol Diaries' Doc Trailer

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's doc series The Andy Warhol Diaries, from YouTube:

From executive producer Ryan Murphy and director Andrew Rossi, this breathtakingly expansive, six-part portrait of a legend chronicles the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist’s own posthumously published diaries. Beginning with his childhood in Pittsburgh, the series traces Warhol’s almost unbelievably diverse journey fluidly moving between mediums and through eras as an artist —both revered and reviled — director, publisher, TV producer, scene maker, celebrity and much more. While he was a larger than life figure, Warhol was intensely private regarding his personal life. This series truly reveals much about the very complex man through his own words — often in his own voice through the use of cutting-edge AI tech — and those who worked, created, and played alongside him from the subversive to the mainstream. The Andy Warhol Diaries is directed by acclaimed doc producer / filmmaker Andrew Rossi, director of the docs Eat This New York, Le Cirque: A Table in Heaven, Page One: Inside the NY Times, Ivory Tower, The First Monday in May, Bronx Gothic, and After Truth. Netflix will debut The Andy Warhol Diaries streaming starting March 9th, 2022. Who's interested in watching?