An Unsolved Mystery + Coming-of-Age Series - 'The Resort' Trailer

"No work, no stress, no regrets. Why don't we just see where this takes us…" NBC's Peacock has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious, intriguing new series titled The Resort. It was created by the writer of the script for Palm Springs (one of my favorite time loop films), and is executive produced / co-written by "Mr. Robot's" Sam Esmail. A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior. Starring Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper. "Exploring love and the weird things we do in the name of it, encased in an elaborate true-crime conspiracy." The series main cast also includes Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Nick Offerman, Gabriela Cartol, Dylan Baker, and Skyler Gisondo. This looks sneaky good! A peculiar mystery wrapped up with a resort vacation romantic comedy.

Here's the first official trailer for Peacock's series The Resort, direct from their YouTube:

Noah & Emma (William Jackson Harper & Cristin Milioti) are vacationing in the Mayan Riviera at the Oceana Vista Resort for their 10th anniversary. Noah has been content with life, whereas Emma feels like their marriage isn't advancing. They are then pulled into an unsolved mystery that took place fifteen years ago which tests the resolve of their marriage. The Resort is a series created by writer Andy Siara, who wrote the screenplay for Palm Springs, and was a writer on the series "Lodge 49" previously. With additional writing by Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot", "Homecoming") and Mara Vargas Jackson. Episodes are directed by Ariel Kleiman, Rania Attieh, Ben Sinclair. Executive produced by Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Allison Miller, Andy Siara; and co-executive produced by Dana Scott, Sarah Matte, Mara Vargas Jackson. Universal debuts The Resort series streaming on Peacock starting July 28th, 2022 coming soon. Curious?