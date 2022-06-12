An Untold Boy Band Story in 'Menudo: Forever Young' Doc Trailer

"There are a lot of good things that came out of Menudo, but there was a price to pay for that magic…" HBO has revealed an official trailer for another music history documentary series titled Menudo: Forever Young, which will be streaming on HBO Max this month. It's a "riveting four-part docu-series chronicling the untold story behind the rise and fall of Menudo, the most iconic Puerto Rican boy band in history.﻿" Not just one long film, this is a massive story in four chapters! Menduo is a boy band that first formed back in 1977 with their first album "Los Fantasmas". Menudo: Forever Young chronicles the rise and fall of the most iconic Latin American boy band in history. Fans will get a closer look at the glitz & glamor of their favorite teen idols' '80s outfits, world tours, magazine covers, and screaming fans. But, through interviews with ex-Menudo members and others, they also see how this extravagant facade may have covered up a web of alleged abuse and exploitation. A big twist! Fame is always dangerous and damaging, especially in music.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for HBO's doc series Menudo: Forever Young, direct from YouTube:

For years, the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo took the globe by storm, launching numerous careers and influencing international youth culture, music, and fandom. But Menudo’s decades-long success came at a cost. This fascinating four-part docuseries chronicles the never-before-heard story behind the rise and fall of the most iconic Puerto Rican boy band in history – including the alleged backstage culture of greed, abuse, and mayhem. Menudo: Forever Young is a docu-series directed by filmmakers Kristofer Ríos (director of the docs Imagining Zootopia, Havana Skate Days) & Angel Manuel Soto (director of the feature films Frailty, The Farm, Charm City Kings). Produced by Enrique Rivera. Executive produced by Cristina Costantini, Alex Fumero, Justin Lacob, Bryn Mooser, Jeff Plunkett, and Angel Manuel Soto. HBO will debut the Menudo: Forever Young series streaming on HBO Max on June 23rd, 2022 this summer.