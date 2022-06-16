Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Teaser Trailer for 'Blonde' Movie

"Diamonds are a girl's best friend…" And here we go! Netflix has finally unveiled a first look teaser trailer for the film Blonde, the highly anticipated, long awaited Marilyn Monroe film (rated NC-17!!) in which Ana de Armas stars as the famous blonde bombshell. Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and her private selves. A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring not only what it was like to be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik (of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Killing Them Softly), the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas while also featuring Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams. This has been rumored to be a centerpiece Venice Film Festival premiere, though they haven't announced their line-up yet. It will be streaming on Netflix at the end of September so either way there's not too long of a wait to watch this. This is a very nice teaser, just barely enough footage to grab your attention.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Andrew Dominik's Blonde, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"Andrew's ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens," says Ana de Armas who stars as the Hollywood icon. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons – Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves. Blonde is both written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Andrew Dominik, director of the films Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, and Killing Them Softly previously, as well as the two Nick Cave music docs One More Time with Feeling and This Much I Know to Be True previously. The script is also written by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the book by Joyce Carol Oates. It's produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Scott Robertson. Netflix will debut Dominik's Blonde streaming on Netflix worldwide starting September 23rd, 2022 later this year. First impression? Who's interested?