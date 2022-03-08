Anaïs Demoustier is Tangled in Romance in 'Anaïs in Love' US Trailer

"A film that feels like a holiday." Well that sounds lovely! Magnolia Pictures has unveiled a new US trailer for a French indie romance titled Anaïs in Love, originally known as Les amours d'Anaïs. It premiered in the Critics' Week sidebar at last year's Cannes Film Festival, and played at a few other French festivals throughout last year. The film follows Anaïs, a 30-year old woman that is broke and has a lover she doesn't think she loves anymore. Then she meets Daniel, who immediately falls for her. But Daniel lives with Emilie - whom Anaïs also falls for. Sounds like trouble? Or maybe just love? It stars a woman actually named Anaïs - actress Anaïs Demoustier, along with Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Denis Podalydès, Jean-Charles Clichet, Xavier Guelf, and Christophe Montenez. This looks fresh and fun, another French film about the complexities of romance and desire. The final line in this really hits hard: "Who are you, Anaïs?" Indeed.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet's Anaïs in Love, direct from YouTube:

Anaïs in Love is a buoyant French comedy from writer / director Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. Boasting a playfully magnetic performance by star Anaïs Demoustier, the film follows a spirited young woman who falls in love with the novelist wife of the man with whom she’s having an affair. Anaïs in Love, also known as Les amours d'Anaïs in French, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet, making her feature directorial debut after a couple of shorts and also as an actress in a few other films. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Critics' Week sidebar last year. It already opened in France last fall. Magnolia Pictures will debut Bourgeois-Tacquet's Anaïs in Love in select US theaters on April 29th, 2022, then on VOD starting May 6th. For details, visit the film's official site.