Andrea Riseborough & Marc Maron in Texas Film 'To Leslie' Trailer

"But you don't gotta worry about me, because, despite your best effort I ain't going nowhere." Momentum Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled To Leslie, marking the feature film debut of TV director Michael Morris. This already premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and will be out in October on VOD to watch. Years after a lottery win, a West Texas single mother is alone, living hard at the bottom of a bottle. Nowhere left to go, she is forced to come home and confront her past. She fights to rebuild her life and find redemption in a place that doesn't want her back. This sounds like a very Texas film in every way. Starring Andrea Riseborough as Leslie, with Allison Janney, Marc Maron, Stephen Root, Owen Teague, Matt Lauria, James Landry Hébert, & Andre Royo. This looks quite good, Riseborough clearly the best part about it, of course. Winning the lottery ain't the best after all, is it?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Morris' film To Leslie, direct from Momentum's YouTube:

Inspired by true events. A West Texas single mother wins the lottery and squanders it just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and find redemption. To Leslie is directed by producer / filmmaker Michael Morris, a TV director making his first ever feature film, after directing many TV episodes of series including "Bloodline", "House of Cards", "Kingdom", "Halt and Catch Fire", "Preacher", "13 Reasons Why", "Locke & Key", "For All Mankind", as well as "Better Call Saul" most recently. The screenplay is written by Ryan Binaco. It initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Momentum Pics will debut Morris' film To Leslie in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 7th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested in watching?