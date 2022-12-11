Andrew Callaghan's Doc on American Politics 'This Place Rules' Trailer

"You ever feel like you've gone too far down the rabbit hole, man…?" HBO has revealed the official trailer for a documentary film titled This Place Rules, the culmination of years of intense field work by a popular comedian-journalist named Andrew Callaghan, originally from Seattle, WA. Callaghan makes his feature directorial debut, after becoming a viral sensation online running a new site called Channel 5, interviewing people on the street. This film is about the events leading up to the Capitol riot on January 6th, following all of the intense aspects of America's politics in the few years just before this happened in early 2021. Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim executive produced; Jonah Hill produced, and A24 produced this, which is a clear sign he's got some strong support behind him. I'm hoping Andrew and this film properly skewer the right wing jackasses who participate in this idiotic event, showing us just how totally nuts these people are. This is an intriguing trailer, offering up just enough of a taste of his footage to make me curious to see more.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Callaghan's doc This Place Rules, direct from YouTube:

Acclaimed for his unfiltered reporting and deadpan humor, Channel 5 journalist Andrew Callaghan brings his gonzo style reporting to HBO to explore the undercurrents that led to the January 6th Capitol Riot. As one of the best-known and hardest working journalists of his generation, the 25-year-old ventures on a wild RV journey through America to take the pulse of a divided nation. In 2020, as COVID rages, protests sweep the country, and a monumental election looms, Callaghan captures the chaos in the streets and a wide spectrum of views – with just a camera and his microphone. Delving into a world of political division, white nationalist groups and conspiracy theorists, This Place Rules exposes the perfect storm in the months preceding the Capitol attack and serves as a stark warning that these forces show no sign of abating. This Place Rules is both written & directed by Andrew Callaghan, making his feature directorial debut - follow on IG @andreww.me. Produced by Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin, Dave Kneebone, Janel Kranking, Max Benator. In collaboration with A24. HBO will release Callaghan's doc This Place Rules streaming on HBO Max starting December 30th, 2022 at the end of the year. Anyone interested in this?