Andrew Garfield in New Thriller 'Under the Banner of Heaven' Trailer

"I wonder how something so horrific… could have come to pass." FX + Hulu have debuted a teaser trailer for a new true crime thriller series titled Under the Banner of Heaven, based on the Jon Krakauer book of the same name. It tells the true story of a double murder committed by two fundamentalist Mormons in the 1980s. A devout detective's faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family's spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. The series follows the detective who is a FLDS member, starring Andrew Garfield as Pyre. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast with Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, & Rory Culkin. This also features two terrific directors: David Mackenzie (Starred Up, Hell or High Water, Outlaw King) as well as Isabel Sandoval (Lingua Franca), further confirming that almost all the best filmmakers are working on TV series now. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer for FX's series Under the Banner of Heaven, direct from YouTube:

The faith of a young FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) police detective is shaken when investigating the murder of a woman that seems to involve the Church. Based on the true story of a double murder committed in the name of God by the brothers Ron and Dan Lafferty, who subscribed to a fundamentalist version of Mormonism. Under the Banner of Heaven is mini-series with episodes directed by David Mackenzie (Young Adam, Hallam Foe, Spread, Perfect Sense, Tonight You're Mine, Starred Up, Hell or High Water, Outlaw King) and Isabel Sandoval (Señorita, Apparition, Lingua Franca) and Thomas Schlamme (So I Married an Axe Murderer, "Manhattan", "The Americans", "The Plot Against America"). With writing by Dustin Lance Black, adapted from the book "Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith" by author Jon Krakauer. The series is created by Dustin Lance Black, and produced by Leslie Cowan, Shannon Costello, Stephanie Davis, and Ron Howard. FX will debut Under the Banner of Heaven streaming on Hulu starting sometime in 2022. Stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?