Animated Adventure 'My Sweet Monster' English-Language Trailer

"What do you see in her? She has no horns, no fur." Lionsgate has revealed a trailer for an animated movie titled My Sweet Monster, made in Russia but being released in the US with an English-language voice cast. And guess who they got for the voice?! Yeah it's Pauly Shore (!!) back AGAIN in an animated movie - he's also voicing Pinocchio in the Pinocchio: A True Story movie. This must've been a package deal, there's no other way to explain it. I mean, come on?! In this next movie, the story is about Princess Barbara - who is secretly in love with Prince Edward. But when the sneaky post clerk Weasel demands that the king to marry him to Barbara, she flees. A sweet monster named Bogey does everything in his might to help Barbara save the kingdom. Sounds strange and extremely derivative. The voice cast also includes Hilary Duff and Jon Heder. This looks especially cheesy and entirely unoriginal, but I am sure young kids will enjoy it anyway.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Glukhushin & Volkov's My Sweet Monster, from YouTube:

On her wedding day, rebellious Princess Barbara flees the kingdom to escape from evil postman Bundy, who wants to marry her to seize power. She's rescued by Bogey, the odd but lovable king of the wilderness. Bundy plots to rob the forest's supply of Spark, a magical life-giving elixir. Only Bogey, Barbara, and their bouncy friend Bunny can stop him – but can they face Bundy's vicious army of giant, robotic rats? "The whole family will enjoy this magical, musical adventure." My Sweet Monster, originally known as "Бука. Моё любимое чудище" in Russian, is co-directed Russian filmmakers Viktor Glukhushin (MULT v kino. Vypusk No. 101) & Maksim Volkov (Sheep & Wolves, Sadko) making their first film together. The screenplay is by Aleksandr Arkhipov, Dmitriy Novoselov, Melanie Simka, Mychal Simka, Maksim Volkov. Lionsgate debuts My Sweet Monster direct-to-VOD / DVD in the US starting April 12th, 2022 this spring.