Animated Film 'Charlotte' Trailer About Painter Charlotte Salomon

"You have no idea how hard a life in art is." Good Deed Entertainment has revealed an official US trailer for an indie animated film called Charlotte, a Canadian-French-Belgian co-production that was created mainly up in Toronto. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year and it's getting a limited US release this April in limited theaters. The film tells the story of a German-Jewish artist named Charlotte Salomon, who moves to Berlin just before the beginning of WWII. She soon flees to the South of France, and defies incredible odds to create a timeless masterpiece collection of paintings - they were published in a book called "Life? or Theatre?" - one of the original graphic novels. Charlotte has an English-language voice cast featuring Keira Knightley as Charlotte, Brenda Blethyn, Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Sophie Okonedo, and Mark Strong. This looks like a very moving story of perseverance and artistic expression, although the animation seems a bit lackluster.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tahir Rana & Éric Warin's Charlotte, direct from YouTube:

Charlotte is an animated drama that tells the true story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish painter who comes of age in Berlin on the eve of the Second World War. Fiercely imaginative and deeply gifted, she dreams of becoming an artist. Her first love applauds her talent, which emboldens her resolve. But the world around her is changing quickly and dangerously, limiting her options and derailing her dream. When anti-Semitic policies inspire violent mobs, she leaves Berlin for the safety of the South of France. There she begins to paint again, and finds new love. But her work is interrupted, this time by a family tragedy that reveals an even darker secret. Believing that only the extraordinary will save her, she embarks on the monumental adventure of painting her life story. Charlotte is co-directed by filmmakers Tahir Rana (a storyboard artist / animator previously) & Éric Warin (director of Leap! previously). The screenplay is written by Erik Rutherford and David Bezmozgis. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year. Good Deed will debut Charlotte in select US theaters starting on April 22nd, 2022.