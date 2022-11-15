Anna Gunn in Christmas Cabin Revenge Thriller 'The Apology' Trailer

"If it's not revenge, what… would you want?" RLJE Films has revealed the official trailer for a thriller titled The Apology, arriving in the middle of December to watch. It looks creepy! Not quite horror, but certainly unsettling for many different reasons. Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, a recovering alcoholic is preparing to host her small family's Christmas celebration when her estranged ex-bother-in-law arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. What will she do? Watch to find out. This is another sneaky trailer that cleverly sets up the premise just before it cuts before the title. Nice to see a trailer that doesn't show the whole film! The Apology stars Anna Gunn, Linus Roache, Holland Bailey, and Janeane Garofalo. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alison Star Locke's The Apology, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Anna Gunn) is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Janeane Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack (Linus Roache) arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge. The Apology is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker Alison Star Locke, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. It's produced by Stacy Jorgensen, Kim Sherman, and Lisa Whalen. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE will release The Apology in select US theaters + streaming on AMC+ starting December 16th, 2022 in the holiday season.