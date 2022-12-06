Anna Kendrick is Stuck in a Bad Relationship in 'Alice, Darling' Trailer

"When did he become more important to you than us?" Lionsgate has released the trailer for an acclaimed indie drama titled Alice, Darling, marking the feature directorial debut of British filmmaking Mary Nighy (who also happens to be the daughter of actor Bill Nighy). This premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival recently, and also stopped by the Philadelphia and Whistler Film Festivals this fall. A young woman trapped in an abusive relationship becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends. While with them, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her… Anna Kendrick stars as Alice, with a cast including Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick, Markjan Winnick, and Daniel Stolfi. This looks outstanding, so tense at times it really seems like a horror film. A must watch new trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mary Nighy's Alice, Darling, direct from YouTube:

In the taut thriller Alice, Darling, Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick stars as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon's vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice's strength, courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships. Alice, Darling is directed by British filmmaker Mary Nighy, making her feature directorial debut after working on the "Traces" TV series and plenty of other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Alanna Francis. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival a few months ago. Lionsgate will release Alice, Darling in select theaters (LA only) starting December 30th, expanding wider on January 20th, 2023.