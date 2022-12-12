Anna Konkle & Jermaine Fowler Get into Trouble in 'The Drop' Trailer

"Some things you can’t take back… like dropping your friend's baby." Hulu has revealed the official trailer for a romantic comedy mishap movie titled The Drop, which originally premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The film will land on Hulu for streaming in January after playing at festivals this year. In this cringe comedy, a married couple face a marriage test when one of them drops a baby during a tropical island wedding. "Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani & Lex's future into deep uncertainty." Anna Konkle & Jermaine Fowler star as Lex & Mani, with Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig. Exec produced by the Duplass Brothers. This looks remarkably unfunny and forced, an awkward cringe fest because the writing and performances are so bad. Avoid this one at all costs (no wonder it's being dumped in January).

Here's the main official trailer for Sarah Adina Smith's The Drop, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Lex (Anna Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler) are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in L.A. and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with Lex's ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend's baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex’s future into deep uncertainty. The Drop is directed by American filmmaker Sarah Adina Smith, of the films The Midnight Swim, Buster's Mal Heart, and Birds of Paradise previously. The screenplay is written by Joshua Leonard and Sarah Adina Smith. This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Hulu will debut The Drop streaming on Hulu starting January 13th, 2023.