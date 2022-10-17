Announcement Teaser for 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Holiday Sequel

Ralphie Returns!! HBO Max has revealed a teaser, without any footage, for the sequel A Christmas Story Christmas. This was inevitable - we all knew one day they'd continue the story from A Christmas Story, the beloved holiday classic, especially in this nostalgia streaming era where anything from the past is being rebooted again. (Everything!!). This film will take place in the 1970s following an adult Ralphie catching up with his old childhood friends. Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward will reprise their roles of Randy Parker, Flick, Schwartz, and Scut Farkus, respectively. Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, and Julianna Layne will play Ralphie's wife and his kids while Julie Hagerty will play Mrs. Parker in a role originated by Melinda Dillon (who retired from acting in 2007) in the original film. The film will be dedicated to the memory of Darren McGavin (who played Ralphie's Old Man in the original film), who died in 2006. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, is back again - even though he's gone on to start a career as a filmmaker instead of an actor. They did actually make A Christmas Story 2 in 2012, but I don't think anyone saw that one. Did they? I'm still not sure this is going to be good… but I'll wait to see more footage.

Here's the announcement teaser for HBO Max's A Christmas Story Christmas, direct from YouTube:

This sequel follows Ralphie, now an adult, who returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man. A Christmas Story Christmas is directed by the American filmmaker Clay Kaytis, director of the films The Angry Birds Movie and The Christmas Chronicles previously, plus two "Snoopy Presents" TV specials. The screenplay written by The Mule writer Nick Schenk, who also executive produces. Peter Billingsley, the main character of the original film, stars in and produces this film with Vince Vaughn via Wild West Picture Show Productions. It was filmed in Hungary and Bulgaria earlier this year. HBO will debut Billingsley & Kaytis' A Christmas Story Christmas film streaming on HBO Max starting November 17th, 2022 later this fall. Stay tuned for more. Anyone excited to watch this? Or is a sequel unnecessary?