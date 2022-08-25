Another Amazing Teaser for Todd Field's 'TÁR' Starring Cate Blanchett

"Time is the essential piece of interpretation." Focus Features has revealed a second teaser trailer for TÁR, the latest feature from filmmaker Todd Field - director of the films In the Bedroom and Little Children. This his first in 16 years since last making Little Children in 2006. Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár - as played by Cate Blanchett. She is widely considered one of the greatest living composer / conductors and was also the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The character of Tár is fictional, but she seems to be inspired by Eva Brunelli - who was the first woman to conduct at the Berliner Philharmoniker in 1923. The cast includes Mark Strong, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sylvia Flote. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival next week, then playing at the New York Film Festival before it opens in theaters. This looks incredible! I've got a good feeling this is going to end up on plenty of Top 10 lists later this year.

Here's the second teaser trailer for Todd Field's TÁR, direct from Focus Features' YouTube:

You can rewatch the other teaser trailer for Todd Field's TÁR here, to view the first look again.

From writer/director Todd Field, starring Cate Blanchett, TÁR, set in the international world of classical music, centers on Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), widely considered one of the greatest living composer / conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. TÁR is both written and directed by Oscar-nominated American filmmaker Todd Field, director of the films In the Bedroom and Little Children previously, as well as numerous other short films and a few TV projects. Produced by Todd Field, Scott Lambert, and Alexandra Milchan. With music by Hildur Guðnadóttir. This will be premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this fall, and will also play at the New York Film Festival. Focus Features will then debut Field's Tár exclusively in theaters on October 7th, 2022 coming soon. First impression? Cool?