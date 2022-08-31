Another Cheesy Mountain Climbing Movie - 'Summit Fever' Trailer

"His sponsors pushed him too hard, man… Demanding bigger, bolder, scarier routes." Saban Films has revealed the first official trailer for Summit Fever, yet another new mountain climbing movie from genre filmmaker Julian Gilbey. This is debuting directly on VOD to watch in October if anyone wants to check it out. A young climber spends a hedonistic summer in Chamonix near Mont Blanc whilst attempting to climb the world's deadliest trio of mountains. This one stars Freddie Thorp, Michel Biel, Mathilde Warnier, Hannah New, Théo Christine, and Ryan Phillippe. "Vanity" is indeed a deadly thing to bring into the mountains, but ironically a series of vane actors are playing these roles, which is literally bringing vanity into these mountains. Everything about this looks and feels so cheesy, I prefer the more authentic mountain movies like 14 Peaks or The Eight Mountains instead. Might still be a fun watch with some pizza and beer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julian Gilbey's Summit Fever, direct from YouTube:

Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Thorp star in the adrenaline-fueled thrill-ride where an ambitious mountain expedition in France becomes a breathtaking struggle for survival. A daring dream to scale the world's most challenging trio of mountains soon turns into a terrifying nightmare for a group of friends when a deadly storm traps the climbers near the summit and cuts off all hope of rescue. With the odds stacked against them, the friends are forced to trust each other to save themselves using any means necessary. Summit Fever is written & directed by British filmmaker Julian Gilbey, director of the movies Reckoning Day, Rollin' with the Nines, Rise of the Footsoldier, A Lonely Place to Die, and Plastic previously. Produced by Marc Goldberg, Tiernan Hanby, and Andrew Loveday. Saban Films will debut Summit Fever in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 14th, 2022 coming soon this fall. Anyone interested in wwatching?