Another Creepy UK Trailer for Dinner Horror 'The Feast' from Wales

"Everything looks so delicious." Picturehouses in the UK has revealed another new official UK for a freaky horror film titled The Feast, filmed in Welsh and directed by Welsh filmmaker Lee Haven Jones. This first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival last year, and it already opened in the US last fall - we already posted the IFC trailer back then. This horror feature follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. However, the assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper. Something is coming for them. Annes Elwy stars as the very creepy Cadi, she's joined by Lisa Palfrey, Caroline Berry, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Steffan Cennydd, Sion Alun Davies, and Chris Gordon. This trailer and the new UK poster give away just a bit more than the US marketing, but there's still many mysteries to be discovered within. What is in all the food? Bon appétit.

Here's the new official UK trailer (+ poster) for Lee Haven Jones' The Feast, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the original US trailer for Welsh horror The Feast here, to see even more footage.

Chilling horror The Feast follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper. The Feast is directed by Welsh filmmaker Lee Haven Jones, making his first narrative feature after the doc film Galesa previously, a well as a few shorts. He has also directed for numerous TV shows including episodes of "35 Diwrnod", "Casualty", "Shetland", "The Bay", "The Long Call", and "Doctor Who". The screenplay is written by Roger Williams, who also produced the film. This first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival last year, and it also played at Beyond Fest and the Telluride Horror Show. Picturehouse will debut The Feast in UK cinemas starting August 19th, 2022. It opened in the US last fall, available on VOD now. Still hungry?